Gorilla Tag update for 3 November 2023

The Fall Update is Here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It’s fall in the forest and the monkes couldn’t be more excited!

The leaves have changed as the weather has gotten colder, and there has been a bountiful harvest this year. Get all your friends together to give thanks and experience the beautiful autumn setting. Chase your friends over hay bales or hide amongst the tall corn stalks!

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, you can pick up all sorts of fun fall themed cosmetics in the shop that are surely a feast for the eyes. Dress like a turkey or plop a pie on your head to really get into the Thanksgiving spirit!

Changed files in this update

