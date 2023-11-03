Void Stranger - Ver 1.0.6 Patch notes

Void Stranger ver 1.0.6 is now live!
As per usual, spoilers galore, be careful!
BUGFIXES:
- When killing the [spoiler]floor, baby, and getting hit simultaneously, player would immediately die upon entering the next floor. Now the player dies on the spot as they should and the boss remains dead once the room resets.[/spoiler]
- Certain targeting reticles now disappear when a player VOIDs upon dying, instead of staying on the screen.
- Picking up [spoiler]HP number before Succubus is finished filling it now makes her go away.[/spoiler]
- Fixed a specific scenario where you could Double K.O. against [spoiler]a determined enemy, get VOIDed, beat them again and softlock the game.[/spoiler]
MISC:
- Added new graphical settings: Full screen scaling, Border color, Vsync and Flicker.
- You can now map actions to pressing the gamepad sticks. (on XInput gamepads)
- Steam Cloud now syncs certain settings selectively, such as display, audio and gamepad settings. This makes it much less of a hassle when jumping between different systems, like PC and Steam Deck.
- Some textures are preloaded to prevent the game from chugging when, for example, viewing dialogue for the first time.
- Miscellaneous typos and visual glitches have been fixed.
