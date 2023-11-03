Patch v.1.21.2 & v.1.21.3

[New] Loudness of wind (background noise in windy levels) has been reduced by 6 decibels (about 50%).
[New] Automatic gamepad detection is now disabled by default.
[Bug] Fixed various things not responding to DrainMagic.
[Bug] Fixed scrolls being replaced by potions in start shop.
[Bug] Fixed issue with gamepad nagivation and playing as the "Fool" class.
[Bug] Fixed journey onward not disabling itself when no games are currently playable.
[Bug] Fixed some very weird behavior with combining items.
[Bug] Fixed immersion mode toggle not remembering when it's off or on properly.
[Bug] Fixed overlap on yellow cross marking the player's position.
[Bug] Fixed issue with sliders regarding minimum step size and clicking on them.
[Bug] Fixed drainmagic gas not saving properly in to disk (as part of the level).
[Bug] Fixed turrets forgetting their orientation upon reload.
[Bug] Fixed mechanical spiders displaying "!" even when Inactive.
[Bug] Fixed a bunch of typo's in the achievement section of the game.
[Bug] Fixed your starter name being "H.P." on normal runs when you did not pick a name before.
[Bug] Fixed basic gear (flask, rations and healing pots) not being for sale unless you had certain achievements.
[Bug] Fixed grain showing on loading screen even when it's disabled in the settings.
[Bug] Fixed gamepad detection not respecting if it should detect gamepad's or not on startup.
