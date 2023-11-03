Patch v.1.21.2 & v.1.21.3

[New] Loudness of wind (background noise in windy levels) has been reduced by 6 decibels (about 50%).

[New] Automatic gamepad detection is now disabled by default.

[Bug] Fixed various things not responding to DrainMagic.

[Bug] Fixed scrolls being replaced by potions in start shop.

[Bug] Fixed issue with gamepad nagivation and playing as the "Fool" class.

[Bug] Fixed journey onward not disabling itself when no games are currently playable.

[Bug] Fixed some very weird behavior with combining items.

[Bug] Fixed immersion mode toggle not remembering when it's off or on properly.

[Bug] Fixed overlap on yellow cross marking the player's position.

[Bug] Fixed issue with sliders regarding minimum step size and clicking on them.

[Bug] Fixed drainmagic gas not saving properly in to disk (as part of the level).

[Bug] Fixed turrets forgetting their orientation upon reload.

[Bug] Fixed mechanical spiders displaying "!" even when Inactive.

[Bug] Fixed a bunch of typo's in the achievement section of the game.

[Bug] Fixed your starter name being "H.P." on normal runs when you did not pick a name before.

[Bug] Fixed basic gear (flask, rations and healing pots) not being for sale unless you had certain achievements.

[Bug] Fixed grain showing on loading screen even when it's disabled in the settings.

[Bug] Fixed gamepad detection not respecting if it should detect gamepad's or not on startup.