Nuclear Drifter Game Devlog - Update Beta 1.4 (November 3, 2023)

The long-awaited Beta 1.4 update for Nuclear Drifter is now available! I'm thrilled to share with you the changes that will bring a fresh breath of air into our post-apocalyptic reality.

Here’s what’s new in the update:

Talking Head Gordon : I hope you'll enjoy our talking Gordon - he will now respond not only with his voice but you'll see his animated head in action!

Narrator’s Voice: I've made every effort to make the story even more engaging. Listen to the voice of the narrator who will guide you through the Prologue and the Endings of the game.



New Mission with Roland : A challenge awaits you. Will you manage to find the president's portrait in the zombie camp?

Lockpicking System: Test the new lockpicking system with the GUI interface. Let's see if you have the quick fingers needed to open locks!



You'll also meet new NPCs and visit new interiors:

Flint, Samson's Wife, and Dealer Jack : Flint is a weapons dealer who will surely help you survive. You'll find him at the tent in the Oasis. Samson's wife will greet you warmly in Samson's house, and with Jack, you can play roulette in the hidden casino.

New Interiors: Samson's house in Watown becomes accessible, and the hidden casino in New Tolham opens its doors to brave players. Who knows, maybe roulette will be lucky for you?



Other changes in the Game: