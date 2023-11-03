Nuclear Drifter Game Devlog - Update Beta 1.4 (November 3, 2023)

The long-awaited Beta 1.4 update for Nuclear Drifter is now available! I'm thrilled to share with you the changes that will bring a fresh breath of air into our post-apocalyptic reality.
Here’s what’s new in the update:
-
Talking Head Gordon: I hope you'll enjoy our talking Gordon - he will now respond not only with his voice but you'll see his animated head in action!
Narrator’s Voice: I've made every effort to make the story even more engaging. Listen to the voice of the narrator who will guide you through the Prologue and the Endings of the game.
-
New Mission with Roland: A challenge awaits you. Will you manage to find the president's portrait in the zombie camp?
-
Lockpicking System: Test the new lockpicking system with the GUI interface. Let's see if you have the quick fingers needed to open locks!
You'll also meet new NPCs and visit new interiors:
- Flint, Samson's Wife, and Dealer Jack: Flint is a weapons dealer who will surely help you survive. You'll find him at the tent in the Oasis. Samson's wife will greet you warmly in Samson's house, and with Jack, you can play roulette in the hidden casino.
- New Interiors: Samson's house in Watown becomes accessible, and the hidden casino in New Tolham opens its doors to brave players. Who knows, maybe roulette will be lucky for you?
Other changes in the Game:
- Scorpions: Don't rely on dynamite when fighting scorpions, they are now resistant to explosions.
- AK47: Your AK47 now fires in bursts, adding realism and requiring you to manage your ammo better (one shot costs 3 bullets).
- Zombies: Now after defeating a zombie there is a higher chance of dropping items.
- New Computer in the Bunker: In the bunker under the bandit camp, you will now find an interactive computer that will reveal a note from a bunker resident to you.
Information Signs and Visual Improvements of the House: In Watown, an informational sign has been added to the warehouse wall, and the hidden house in New Tolham now has a boarded-up window.
- Change of Traders’ Offers: Traders in Woodhill and Moolow Isles have changed their assortment - in Woodhill, you can no longer buy a shotgun, and in Moolow Isles, AK47s will be missing. However, in Woodhill, a wolf knife has appeared that may come in handy with the local fauna.
- New Chest in the Tobacco Warehouse: Discover the secret of the tobacco warehouse in Yorkset. Do you have what it takes to open the new crate with a lockpick? It has been added especially to give you an additional challenge and a chance to obtain valuable items.
- The user manual has also been updated.
Thank you for your support, and I can't wait for you to check out all the new features in the game!
Changed files in this update