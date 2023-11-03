Added setting: show slot hitboxes

Essentially the hitbox for the slots can be shown with this setting. It should make storing/removing items from the slots easier for sure. It also shows the ammo pouch. Suggested by Dave on discord

Added setting: physicscam gravity

In the spectator category, this setting enables/disables gravity for the physicscam. So now instead of it floating away you can now lean it on something! Also suggested by Dave on discord

Level 6 changes

Many new props in level 6 have been added (racks, chairs, tables, etc) and the no-clip wall in level 6 part 2 has been replaced with a glitchy backrooms no-clip wall.

Disabled more unnecessary ticking

More and more props, signs and other items now have tick disabled which means less load on your machine.

Turned down mac-11 recoil

I have turned down the recoil of the arm-bending, wrist-breaking submachine gun by 1/3.

Something I forgot to mention

A bigger change I forgot to mention in previous devlogs: There's no "bootleg" variant of almond water anymore. We got rid of it because of its minimalistic packaging. Now, duller's den almond water takes its place.

We have two new levels we're working on: Level CRITICAL and Level 36! We will be putting those out there soon for all of you. Thanks for reading.