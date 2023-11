Share · View all patches · Build 12613450 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 16:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Major updates!

This version comprehends the full campaign and post game content fully tested in both languages.

Have fun!

CHANGELOG:

Changed the shop buy sound

Fixed bugs related to quests, text, positioning, for both languages.

Fixed some completionism variables.

Skills fixed: scans, MP costs, implemented snatch skill and a new minigame

Minor/medium bug fixing