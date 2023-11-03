Patch on November 3

Hello!
A bunch of various changes, starting with Quality of Life related:
- there is now a list of available combo's in Pause menu;
- skip dialogue button for Keyboard control scheme is now Space (but Enter still works);
- during fights you now have a Restart Fight button in the Pause menu, no need to wait for Lim to die to restart the fight;
- cursor is hidden during the gameplay, only reappears when any Meny is open;
- Blackscreen dialogue text position was adjusted to be in the center of the screen.
Gameplay updates:
- Light attack combo doesn't fill up Vengeance meter as fast as before;
- fifth Boss got stronger;
- the Grab/Hold of the enemy from now on is not endless, if you wait too long to finish off or throw enemy away - they will break the away;
- we disabled the game mechanic that throw-teleports punched enemies to the other side of the screen due to received feedback;
- we've added additional section to third level with different vibe and different set of enemies, should make that level more dynamic;
- we've added and changed sound effects for several enemies and several cutscenes in the game;
- cutscene music was updated on the third level and on the fifth level;
- and fixed several bugs.
Besides that we've added several Accessibility options to Gameplay and Audio tabs: screen reader, louder footsteps and additional audio cues. Our thanks to LirinTheBlindGuy for testing it out.
Have a nice day!
Changed files in this update