Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint update for 3 November 2023

Patch on November 3

Build 12613447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

A bunch of various changes, starting with Quality of Life related:

  • there is now a list of available combo's in Pause menu;
  • skip dialogue button for Keyboard control scheme is now Space (but Enter still works);
  • during fights you now have a Restart Fight button in the Pause menu, no need to wait for Lim to die to restart the fight;
  • cursor is hidden during the gameplay, only reappears when any Meny is open;
  • Blackscreen dialogue text position was adjusted to be in the center of the screen.

Gameplay updates:

  • Light attack combo doesn't fill up Vengeance meter as fast as before;
  • fifth Boss got stronger;
  • the Grab/Hold of the enemy from now on is not endless, if you wait too long to finish off or throw enemy away - they will break the away;
  • we disabled the game mechanic that throw-teleports punched enemies to the other side of the screen due to received feedback;
  • we've added additional section to third level with different vibe and different set of enemies, should make that level more dynamic;
  • we've added and changed sound effects for several enemies and several cutscenes in the game;
  • cutscene music was updated on the third level and on the fifth level;
  • and fixed several bugs.

Besides that we've added several Accessibility options to Gameplay and Audio tabs: screen reader, louder footsteps and additional audio cues. Our thanks to LirinTheBlindGuy for testing it out.

Have a nice day!

Changed files in this update

