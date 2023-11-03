On the Highway to Release 11/03/2023 - Demo Update

Hi everyone!
We carefully evaluated and considered all the feedback we received during Steam Next Fest and today we’d like to share with you a list of improvements which we’ve implemented recently.
- We’ve made the combat more balanced against groups of enemies, by adding a longer stun animation.
-
There is now a function to change controls in Game settings. You can now control characters using the D-Pad.
-
Improved game optimization, significantly increasing FPS.
-
The player now has more control over the character while jumping.
-
The game's combat music has changed a bit. It appears more gradually.
-
The archer can now aim 320°, including full overhead aiming.
- Cooperatives and hints have appeared in the game. Now in co-op mode, some actions can only be performed simultaneously with the second player.
-
There is full support for the PS5 controller.
-
The number of enemies at levels has changed.
-
The amount of boss health has been balanced.
-
Fixed the problem regarding the amount of enemy health changed the fact that it was different in co-op and single player.
Please update the demo and share your thoughts with us :)
Stay tuned ;)
Changed files in this update