- If a player who is banned from a room tries to rejoin the players in the room will no longer see the Player Joined & Player Left messages.
- Face Mask UI updates
- Fixed an issue with Face Masks occasionally creating duplicate images
- Fixed an issue where your Avatar would sometimes change to someone else's in the room
- The Poster image on the main screen is now cached (so it doesn't download every time)
- Tweaked the AI Face Mask image screening to allow some content that was incorrectly getting flagged.
Comedy Night update for 3 November 2023
ver 1.9.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
