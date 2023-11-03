 Skip to content

Comedy Night update for 3 November 2023

ver 1.9.9

ver 1.9.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If a player who is banned from a room tries to rejoin the players in the room will no longer see the Player Joined & Player Left messages.
  • Face Mask UI updates
  • Fixed an issue with Face Masks occasionally creating duplicate images
  • Fixed an issue where your Avatar would sometimes change to someone else's in the room
  • The Poster image on the main screen is now cached (so it doesn't download every time)
  • Tweaked the AI Face Mask image screening to allow some content that was incorrectly getting flagged.

