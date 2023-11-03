V1.1 Update is here

Changes in V1.1.0

Along with the obvious bug fixes and minor QoL improvements a number of BIG new features have come in v1.1.0 and these mainly revolve around improving meta progression. Here's a list of the most notable ones.

XP

XP has been introduced which is gained by taking health from enemies. The more you hurt them the more XP you gain, its that simple.

More Player Skills to Upgrade

Previously Runes needed to be found so you could upgrade your players skills and there were 7 to find.

There are now 23 skills that can be upgraded and unlocked with most being unlock-able by Runes but don't worry if you don't find them as the skills can also be unlocked with XP. If you are lucky enough to find Runes the skills can be unlocked early. Upgrading skills is now done via the new Rune room or in Purgatory and is no longer available via the Stats menu option.

Purgatory

Upon death or when you have killed a Boss you will travel to Purgatory. Here you can upgrade your heroes skills, have a chance to change or upgrade Weapons/Armor in a Smelting area and practice using consumables in the Training Room. Some areas of Purgatory will required you to rescue individuals from the main Dungeon before becoming available.

Rescuing NPCs

Previously when you rescued a wizard you might earn some keys, bombs and a chance at a passive item. Now rescuing a NPC will give you those rewards AND also return the NPC to Purgatory which as previously mentioned, can unlock Player Stats or the Smelter early but don't worry if you don't rescue these as they are unlocked once you reach the required XP.

A new Room

As mentioned above you can no longer upgrade a players skills/stats via the Stats menu option. Instead this is done in Purgatory or a new Wizard Forge room.

Hints

To help new players a hint may pop-up from time to time giving you some guidance when something new becomes available or where I feel people have struggled.

Control Help

Painted on the floor of the first room of the first level will be your control bindings as a reminder or helper for new players.

Charging Special Attack

A great suggestion made in the discussion forum was to allow the player to recharge their Special Attack when they run out. This will be available in v1.1.0 and now when you run out of Special Attacks it will recharge when you kill an enemies with the weapon but the further on you progress the more kills required to fully recharge.

More info on collected Items

Another great suggestion was to provide the player with some information on what items do when you collect them which has now been added to v1.1.0.

Whats missing

Localization for the new content is not yet available and currently has English as a placeholder.

Hopefully soon.