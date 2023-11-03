Fall into Language Learning: Autumn Update

Get ready to Fall into Language Learning with our Autumn Update! This is our biggest update ever, so get ready to open your coffee shop, serve your customers, build your business, and learn a language while doing it with even more new features!

New Greetings

"Hello!", "Welcome", "What can I get you?" -- Just like when we introduced new ways for customers to order in the Spring, now we're giving you the ability to choose how you greet your customers! Each language now has multiple options to greet your customers -- use the question mark icon to learn their meanings, and choose the one that works for you!

New Language-Specific Items

Every language has a new food or drink item customized for that location. Check out your store to see what's new!

As one example, in Korean we have added "바나나 우유", or Banana Milk, as a new item in the fridge! Banana Milk is a beloved beverage in South Korea, often associated with childhood memories and seen as a cultural icon.

New Machine Upgrades

Do you have a line building up out the door, and you just can't serve fast enough? You can now upgrade your ice, hot water, and coffee machines to operate faster! Each machine has 5 levels of upgrades, with the highest level bringing fill time down to only half a second! You'll be serving up your customers and getting them out the door in no time at all!

New Voice/Text Settings

Want to give yourself a challenge? Try turning off the pronunciations for Asian languages, playing without text at all and just relying on sound, or vice versa! The settings menu in the upper right allows you to choose what information you get from your customers.

We can't wait for you to check out all our awesome new additions! Open your coffee shop in Lost Abroad Café and Fall into Language Learning today!