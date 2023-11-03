Patch Notes #1

Post release patch 1:
New features:
Base game:
- When there are 3 or fewer zombies left in a wave, an icon will appear showing the position of the zombies if they are off screen
- Bullets changed to be more visible
CTF:
- Arrow to indicate position of the next flag is now red and stays at the same distance from player regardless of distance to the flag
- Timer now flashes when the player is close to running out of time
KOTH:
- Arrow to indicate position of the hill is now red and stays at the same distance from player regardless of distance to the hill
Bug fixes:
Base game:
- Karen hair changed to blond
- Sorted model issue on Bavarian Chad in menu scenes
- Fixed bug where zombies that stayed at a distance (like the Pharma Bro) would slide along the ground when standing still sometimes
- Fixed bug where zombies that stayed at a distance (like the Pharma Bro) speed would not be affected by slow potion power up
- Fixed bug where golden Managers were not immune to effects
- Fixed bug where bullet no longer fires at start of game
- Fixed bug where Grifter beam attack was not working when it was slowed
- Fixed bug where golden boss zombies did not attack whilst the slow potion was active
- Fixed bug with jerkiness of Chad movement. This was more noticeable on higher refresh rate monitors
- Other minor fixes
Literally Shaking Zombie Pack:
- Sorted clipping issue on Beta zombie
- Fixed bug where golden Butlers were not immune to effects
- Fixed bug where Virtue Signaller beam attack was not working when it was slowed
Oxygen Thieves Zombie Pack:
- Fixed bug where ranged zombies animations are actually interrupted when they are killed
- Fixed bug where Snowflake beam attack was not working when it was slowed
- Fixed bug where 304 did not attack whilst the slow potion was active
Menaces to Society Zombie Pack:
- Fixed bug where ranged zombies animations are actually interrupted when they are killed
- Fixed bug where Temper Boy beam attack was not working when it was slowed
- Fixed bug where Based did not attack whilst the slow potion was active
KOTH:
- Fixed a few UI bugs
Attack:
- Cancelled power up kills zombies after 5 seconds instead of 20 now
- Correct particle effect now used for Divine Thunderbolts in all game modes
