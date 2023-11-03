 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Culture Warz update for 3 November 2023

Patch Notes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12613342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Post release patch 1:

New features:

Base game:

  • When there are 3 or fewer zombies left in a wave, an icon will appear showing the position of the zombies if they are off screen
  • Bullets changed to be more visible

CTF:

  • Arrow to indicate position of the next flag is now red and stays at the same distance from player regardless of distance to the flag
  • Timer now flashes when the player is close to running out of time

KOTH:

  • Arrow to indicate position of the hill is now red and stays at the same distance from player regardless of distance to the hill

Bug fixes:

Base game:

  • Karen hair changed to blond
  • Sorted model issue on Bavarian Chad in menu scenes
  • Fixed bug where zombies that stayed at a distance (like the Pharma Bro) would slide along the ground when standing still sometimes
  • Fixed bug where zombies that stayed at a distance (like the Pharma Bro) speed would not be affected by slow potion power up
  • Fixed bug where golden Managers were not immune to effects
  • Fixed bug where bullet no longer fires at start of game
  • Fixed bug where Grifter beam attack was not working when it was slowed
  • Fixed bug where golden boss zombies did not attack whilst the slow potion was active
  • Fixed bug with jerkiness of Chad movement. This was more noticeable on higher refresh rate monitors
  • Other minor fixes

Literally Shaking Zombie Pack:

  • Sorted clipping issue on Beta zombie
  • Fixed bug where golden Butlers were not immune to effects
  • Fixed bug where Virtue Signaller beam attack was not working when it was slowed

Oxygen Thieves Zombie Pack:

  • Fixed bug where ranged zombies animations are actually interrupted when they are killed
  • Fixed bug where Snowflake beam attack was not working when it was slowed
  • Fixed bug where 304 did not attack whilst the slow potion was active

Menaces to Society Zombie Pack:

  • Fixed bug where ranged zombies animations are actually interrupted when they are killed
  • Fixed bug where Temper Boy beam attack was not working when it was slowed
  • Fixed bug where Based did not attack whilst the slow potion was active

KOTH:

  • Fixed a few UI bugs

Attack:

  • Cancelled power up kills zombies after 5 seconds instead of 20 now
  • Correct particle effect now used for Divine Thunderbolts in all game modes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2534141 Depot 2534141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link