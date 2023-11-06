Now Steam Deck Verified, Tablet Support, and more!

Hello all! This is the resident code-wrangler speaking. With Passpartout 2 coming to switch soon (yay!), we've been working hard these past months to bring all improvements made to make it run well on the Switch console back to PC! This includes:

Significantly improved loading times for new games

Performance improvements, especially when running the game on Low/Medium settings

Some 120 fixes, big and small!

I noticed a mistake I made that affects the size of the application & patches that I needed to correct. This means this patch will be larger than you'd expect from a update without new content. Future patches (I hope) will only be large if they contain new content for y'all. ^^

We've also taken a deeper dive into tablet support. It's a bit tricky with all different brands and models around, and we've found there's almost always some steps required of the user to ensure it works correctly. To better the experience, we've changed the default settings of the game to be more brand agnostic, and added a new website accessible via the Settings menu that can act as a guide to setting up your particular model. We hope to update this site as we get more details from you users if there are any other steps needed for models out there.

Here's a highlight of fixes for this patch:

You can no longer accidentally break quests that require characters to walk to specific locations by simultaneously doing another quests that asks the characters to be elsewhere.

You can no longer interact with the invisible easel at the docks.

When designing the flag for the community, now the correct characters are referenced in dialogue.

Characters should no longer forget where their home is, even if it changes.

Passpartout has now abandoned their ghostly self, and can no longer walk through certain objects & walls.

If you hustle a painting to a customer and steal the painting as they pay, the customer will now forcibly take a refund.

That's all from us this time!