Storage Animation Update

Main Update:

1.Add Animations In Storage Menu

2.Better Brief Help Of Box Strengthen

Secondary Update：

1.Second Sort Type Add Weather

2.Volcano Now Can Be Combine From EXP(EXP Just Like Time, Use Some Time To Find A Volcano)