Storage Animation Update

Build 12613134 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 16:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Main Update:

1.Add Animations In Storage Menu

2.Better Brief Help Of Box Strengthen

Secondary Update:

1.Second Sort Type Add Weather

2.Volcano Now Can Be Combine From EXP(EXP Just Like Time, Use Some Time To Find A Volcano)