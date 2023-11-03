 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SimpleTD update for 3 November 2023

Storage Animation Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12613134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Update:
1.Add Animations In Storage Menu
2.Better Brief Help Of Box Strengthen

Secondary Update：
1.Second Sort Type Add Weather
2.Volcano Now Can Be Combine From EXP(EXP Just Like Time, Use Some Time To Find A Volcano)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2442831 Depot 2442831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link