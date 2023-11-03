Storage Animation Update

Main Update:
1.Add Animations In Storage Menu
2.Better Brief Help Of Box Strengthen
Secondary Update：
1.Second Sort Type Add Weather
2.Volcano Now Can Be Combine From EXP(EXP Just Like Time, Use Some Time To Find A Volcano)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Main Update:
1.Add Animations In Storage Menu
2.Better Brief Help Of Box Strengthen
Secondary Update：
1.Second Sort Type Add Weather
2.Volcano Now Can Be Combine From EXP(EXP Just Like Time, Use Some Time To Find A Volcano)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update