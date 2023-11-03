Update 0.1.6 | Regular Update

Hey there Merc,

A heartfelt thanks to everyone for your invaluable feedback! Your insights have been instrumental in making Shell Runner even better.

Our team has been hard at work, focusing on enhancing the game's quality of life and addressing pesky bugs. We're committed to delivering an even smoother and more enjoyable experience in future updates.

We've also made some exciting changes, such as enabling Boss enemies to utilize Grenades and introducing a new Utility called "Cyber Barrier." This barrier acts as a shield for a few seconds, blocking incoming damage.

If you'd like to continue shaping Shell Runner and share your thoughts, please join our Discord and chat with us. Your input is crucial in making this game the best it can be!

Your Logical Artificial Neural Assistant,

L.A.N.A.

Changelog