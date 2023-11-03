We've Rolled Out A New Update!

Hey Inmates!

We hope your time in Back to the Dawn has been filled with intrigue, cunning strategies, and a complex web of alliances and rivalries. As you continue to adapt, survive, and craft your master break out plan, we are thrilled to share that we have rolled out an update to address some bugs and optimize your prison-break experience.

Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Feature Optimizations

Added 9 more Memory Recall points that's related to the storyline.

On the afternoon of Day 8, when encountering the Crunchy the Crocodile, you can now get past him by giving away half of your money if you have more than $50.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where crafting or repairing items would consume materials from both your backpack and storage. Now, materials from your backpack will be prioritized first.

Fixed an issue that prevents players from requesting a hospital visit from the kitchen guards.

Fixed an issue where you might bump into an inmate trying to use the same shower stall, preventing you from continuing your shower.

Fixed an issue with the tar mini-game when working on the rooftop, where if a player's skill level is too high, they would not be able to complete the task.

Fixed an issue during one of Chameleon's quest: If the character's contraband level was too high, players would not be able to converse with Barbara, and choosing to cancel the deal will highlight the contraband level.

Fixed several translation errors.

In the meantime, stay sharp, keep those alliances tight, and may your prison break adventure be every bit as electrifying as you've imagined!

