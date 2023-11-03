Boruta - Game Content Update

CHANGELOG:

UNITS:

New Hyena attack animation

PATRONS:

New patron STEED

New ALCHEMIST patron starting items balanced

ITEMS:

New special items: KEYS

Items drop rates rebalanced

UNITS & HEROES:

PRAY perk REGENERATION chance reduced from 30 to 20

ANCIENT PRAY perk REGENERATION chance reduced from 20 to 10

BORUTA hero has been reworked.

SPEED perk initiative bonus reduced from 25 % to 20 %

SKILLS and SPELLS:

New Spell PREPARE with required KNOWLEDGE 1

New Spell POISONED WEAPON with required KNOWLEDGE 1

New Spell POLYMORPHISM with required KNOWLEDGE 4

New Spell WRATH OF PERUN with required KNOWLEDGE 4

New Spell OSIRIS’S RITUAL with required KNOWLEDGE 4

New Spell KAGUTSUCHI with required KNOWLEDGE 4

POLYMORPHISM mana cost increased from 12 to 16

QUICK MANEUVER mana cost reduced from 10 to 6

New perk TRICKERY

New perk BAD LUCK

New perk and active skill DOUBLE SLASH

New perk and active skill FAST SLASH

STATUSES:

New status effect PREPARE

POLYMORPHISM status effect source changed from DARKNESS to MIND. Status description updated.

PEACE OF MIND all resistances bonus increased from 3 to 5

GRAPHICS:

BORUTA hero new design

New Hyena battle sprite

Izaak hero icon has been updated

GNOLL HUNTER attack projectile changed from knife to arrow

Arrow and Padlock color when you’re trying to move to another tile is not related to player color anymore

GENERAL:

In RUINS there is a 50 % chance that you will get ambushed and get negative status (-10 initiative).

New Game mechanic: Card activation could be locked by one of 5 keys.

Cards preview has been updated to show quests instead of heroes (heroes are visible in time anyway).

Weekly experience formulas for neutral units have been changed (Higher difficulty neutral teams level up slower).

Enemies now will gain exp in RUINS.

Spell source filters are available again

MAPS:

New map for 1 player: CASTING SHADOWS

BUG FIXES:

-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crash during unit evolution when unit was affected with permanent bonus skill potion e.g. VAMPIRE’S BLOOD

-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crashes when an AI player loses capital and wants to buy a hero.

-[Tobi1Kenobi] Resurrection at right side of the battle does not flip resurrected unit

-[Tobi1Kenobi] When AI used resurrection it does not cost any MP

-[Tobi1Kenobi] Empty unit slots in neutral castle were filled automatically with GNOLLS

-[SkowronV/Upior] Retreat can not be used after casting a spell by the hero.

-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crash after casting spell by retreating hero.

-[Upior] Whenever a unit end a battle with a status effect that gives PASSIVE SKILL with value (e.g. VAMPIRISM 20) then skill value is not cleared at the end of the battle.