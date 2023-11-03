 Skip to content

Eldertrail update for 3 November 2023

Boruta - Game Content Update

Build 12613120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG:
UNITS:

  • New Hyena attack animation
    PATRONS:
  • New patron STEED
  • New ALCHEMIST patron starting items balanced
    ITEMS:
  • New special items: KEYS
  • Items drop rates rebalanced
    UNITS & HEROES:
  • PRAY perk REGENERATION chance reduced from 30 to 20
  • ANCIENT PRAY perk REGENERATION chance reduced from 20 to 10
  • BORUTA hero has been reworked.
  • SPEED perk initiative bonus reduced from 25 % to 20 %
    SKILLS and SPELLS:
  • New Spell PREPARE with required KNOWLEDGE 1
  • New Spell POISONED WEAPON with required KNOWLEDGE 1
  • New Spell POLYMORPHISM with required KNOWLEDGE 4
  • New Spell WRATH OF PERUN with required KNOWLEDGE 4
  • New Spell OSIRIS’S RITUAL with required KNOWLEDGE 4
  • New Spell KAGUTSUCHI with required KNOWLEDGE 4
  • POLYMORPHISM mana cost increased from 12 to 16
  • QUICK MANEUVER mana cost reduced from 10 to 6
  • New perk TRICKERY
  • New perk BAD LUCK
  • New perk and active skill DOUBLE SLASH
  • New perk and active skill FAST SLASH
    STATUSES:
  • New status effect PREPARE
  • POLYMORPHISM status effect source changed from DARKNESS to MIND. Status description updated.
  • PEACE OF MIND all resistances bonus increased from 3 to 5
    GRAPHICS:
  • BORUTA hero new design
  • New Hyena battle sprite
  • Izaak hero icon has been updated
  • GNOLL HUNTER attack projectile changed from knife to arrow
  • Arrow and Padlock color when you’re trying to move to another tile is not related to player color anymore
    GENERAL:
  • In RUINS there is a 50 % chance that you will get ambushed and get negative status (-10 initiative).
  • New Game mechanic: Card activation could be locked by one of 5 keys.
  • Cards preview has been updated to show quests instead of heroes (heroes are visible in time anyway).
  • Weekly experience formulas for neutral units have been changed (Higher difficulty neutral teams level up slower).
  • Enemies now will gain exp in RUINS.
  • Spell source filters are available again
    MAPS:
  • New map for 1 player: CASTING SHADOWS

BUG FIXES:
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crash during unit evolution when unit was affected with permanent bonus skill potion e.g. VAMPIRE’S BLOOD
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crashes when an AI player loses capital and wants to buy a hero.
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Resurrection at right side of the battle does not flip resurrected unit
-[Tobi1Kenobi] When AI used resurrection it does not cost any MP
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Empty unit slots in neutral castle were filled automatically with GNOLLS
-[SkowronV/Upior] Retreat can not be used after casting a spell by the hero.
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crash after casting spell by retreating hero.
-[Upior] Whenever a unit end a battle with a status effect that gives PASSIVE SKILL with value (e.g. VAMPIRISM 20) then skill value is not cleared at the end of the battle.

Changed files in this update

