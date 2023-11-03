Boruta - Game Content Update

CHANGELOG:
UNITS:
- New Hyena attack animation
PATRONS:
- New patron STEED
- New ALCHEMIST patron starting items balanced
ITEMS:
- New special items: KEYS
- Items drop rates rebalanced
UNITS & HEROES:
- PRAY perk REGENERATION chance reduced from 30 to 20
- ANCIENT PRAY perk REGENERATION chance reduced from 20 to 10
- BORUTA hero has been reworked.
- SPEED perk initiative bonus reduced from 25 % to 20 %
SKILLS and SPELLS:
- New Spell PREPARE with required KNOWLEDGE 1
- New Spell POISONED WEAPON with required KNOWLEDGE 1
- New Spell POLYMORPHISM with required KNOWLEDGE 4
- New Spell WRATH OF PERUN with required KNOWLEDGE 4
- New Spell OSIRIS’S RITUAL with required KNOWLEDGE 4
- New Spell KAGUTSUCHI with required KNOWLEDGE 4
- POLYMORPHISM mana cost increased from 12 to 16
- QUICK MANEUVER mana cost reduced from 10 to 6
- New perk TRICKERY
- New perk BAD LUCK
- New perk and active skill DOUBLE SLASH
- New perk and active skill FAST SLASH
STATUSES:
- New status effect PREPARE
- POLYMORPHISM status effect source changed from DARKNESS to MIND. Status description updated.
- PEACE OF MIND all resistances bonus increased from 3 to 5
GRAPHICS:
- BORUTA hero new design
- New Hyena battle sprite
- Izaak hero icon has been updated
- GNOLL HUNTER attack projectile changed from knife to arrow
- Arrow and Padlock color when you’re trying to move to another tile is not related to player color anymore
GENERAL:
- In RUINS there is a 50 % chance that you will get ambushed and get negative status (-10 initiative).
- New Game mechanic: Card activation could be locked by one of 5 keys.
- Cards preview has been updated to show quests instead of heroes (heroes are visible in time anyway).
- Weekly experience formulas for neutral units have been changed (Higher difficulty neutral teams level up slower).
- Enemies now will gain exp in RUINS.
- Spell source filters are available again
MAPS:
- New map for 1 player: CASTING SHADOWS
BUG FIXES:
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crash during unit evolution when unit was affected with permanent bonus skill potion e.g. VAMPIRE’S BLOOD
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crashes when an AI player loses capital and wants to buy a hero.
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Resurrection at right side of the battle does not flip resurrected unit
-[Tobi1Kenobi] When AI used resurrection it does not cost any MP
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Empty unit slots in neutral castle were filled automatically with GNOLLS
-[SkowronV/Upior] Retreat can not be used after casting a spell by the hero.
-[Tobi1Kenobi] Game crash after casting spell by retreating hero.
-[Upior] Whenever a unit end a battle with a status effect that gives PASSIVE SKILL with value (e.g. VAMPIRISM 20) then skill value is not cleared at the end of the battle.
