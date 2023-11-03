Two new factions with their ships and technologies
Event Horizon update for 3 November 2023
Update 1.10.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Event Horizon Windows Depot 465001
- Loading history…
Event Horizon Mac Depot 465002
- Loading history…
Event Horizon Linux Depot 465003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update