-Minor optimization improvements
-Fixed issues with some of the bosses not attacking
-Fixed issues with crosshair not showing up in some cases
Tarantula Virus update for 3 November 2023
Update Notes For November 3rd
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Minor optimization improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2488411 Depot 2488411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update