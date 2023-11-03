 Skip to content

Tarantula Virus update for 3 November 2023

Update Notes For November 3rd

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Minor optimization improvements
-Fixed issues with some of the bosses not attacking
-Fixed issues with crosshair not showing up in some cases

Changed files in this update

