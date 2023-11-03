DD#145 A Package Undelivered.

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

The story development of this week continues in that Maze underneath the Paddy Field.

First, in order to make this entire mission less secretive, more hints of its existence have been added.

That shall not be a problem to players all the way come from that ancient Stone Age. As the story here has some very deep connection with that one, let's refresh a bit on what happened back then. In that ancient online game, there was this little mission, where players were asked to deliver a package to the depth of the same maze we are currently building right now, to Kayir to be more specific. Yet, the content of those packages that everyone tirelessly delivered to him was never explained. What if the packages were never delivered? What if Kayir never received his packages for a long time since that ancient online game has been long dead?

Here we are going to find the answer. Certainly, as you may have noticed from all the scarecrows around the house, the investigator's desperate notes, and the dead body of a postman, the delivery failed to reach Kayir and something bad is happening.

How bad?



Those scarecrows with chainsaws certainly can tell if they were still alive.

I mean, you can now even find human hearts among the loot after defeating them.

By the way, you can find a new boss known as "Kayir's Brother" who is a giant chainsaw scarecrow guarding the entrance of the 3rd floor of the maze.

From the dead body of the deceased postman, you will find "Mazhu's Club," the same reward item if a player finishes that mission in Stone Age online. Such kind of clubs has unique healing power. That was the reason many players helped to deliver those packages back then. Now, unfortunately, without any help, the postman has to do his job all by himself. And he failed, leaving only his iconic rewards behind.

Such is the story so far. We will likely reach Kayir next week and find out what happened to him without his packages.



Before that, you may use his appearance on your main character or any customized teammates. (He looks quite harmless, doesn't he?)

An old man in a wheelchair provides additional challenges to make his animation. But, not something can stop me from making something fun of that.



Never underestimate an elderly person. They may still have fighting spirits within them.

That's the story part. Now that our Halloween event concluded, I hope our lifeboat operation has brought enough players in those regions where Valve will soon remove local currencies onboard. So far, I can tell from the Steam backend, that the number is good. We got quite a few new players. Welcome to NEOLITHIC.

With new players, I got new feedback which led to more improvements to the game.

If you read through our daily updates for this week, you will find a lot of improvements and bug fixes taking place in Queensmouth and Egypt. Especially thanks to 粟可's live streaming, I learned many aspects that we can make the game better and consequently implemented them respectively. I'm also glad the game can bring a lot of fun and laughter to many who played and watched. Compared to what the game was years ago, the reception seem much better this time. Hopefully, the endless updates of the game will bring an even better gaming experience in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Sergey Mohov just posted something about how to use games to better support Ukraine, and we had a short conversation.

(To those who don't know him, he is the legendary Ukrainian game designer behind "Control.")

Thus, two more links to support Ukraine have been added.

As a reminder, the war is not over yet. We will continue to stand with Ukraine!

That's for this week. We will likely find out what happened to Kayir and conclude another memory from the ancient tales of the Stone Age next week.

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Character Customization]Added a new playable male variation: Old Man on the Wheelchair. You can use it as your main character or any customized teammate. The wheelchair is just a part of the costume.

[Ukraine]Added donation link to Come Back Alive on the NAFO dog. (The famous Ukrainian game designer Sergey Mohov told me to do so.)

[Ukraine]Added donation link to Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation on the NAFO dog. (Again, Sergey Mohov told me to do so.)

[Smujier Supermarket]The book vendor now sells Hentai Books.

[Samujier]New location: Samujier Hospital (It's empty right now.)

[Butterfly]Once you've entered the Samujier Hospital, you can teleport to it from any Samujier outdoor area.

#######Debug##################

[Localization]Fixed several localization issues regarding the Site Demeter in Traditional Chinese localization.

Latest news from Ukraine:

https://controlc.com/d6cf2552

https://pastelink.net/qz9x8cm8