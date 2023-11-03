Hotfix: A Lower Minimum for Cards Tiers in a Deck, Balance Changes, & More

HOTFIX 0.5.5
Disabled pausing the game by pressing Space. Please use the ESC key to pause the game.
Changed the requirement for the deck to have exactly 3 cards of each tier (D, C, B, A, S) instead of 4. We received feedback that players enjoyed the requirements from the demo version more.
Simplified unlocking new cards. Now, you need less experience to unlock a new card on average. There is something we will definitely change later: On many levels, the majority of experience for meta-progression is given for killing the boss or stronger late-game monsters. It increases the victory reward, but overall, it's not the final solution. For now, if you can't complete a level, try replaying the previous level and get more experience for it. Or you could wait until we fix it in one of the upcoming patches—losing runs will soon be granting more experience!
Slightly increased the drop rate of DNA points (the meta-progression currency).
Made minor adjustments to level balance. Like, real slight. But if you were stuck on levels 4, 5 or 6, please give it another try!
Added arrow key movement that duplicates the WASD movement.
If you're using an AZERTY keyboard, you can add "-azerty" to the game's launch parameters in your Steam library. Here's a short visual instruction: https://imgur.com/VkfyjJq.
Keep your feedback coming—we're listening!
