Hotfix: A Lower Minimum for Cards Tiers in a Deck, Balance Changes, & More

Simplified unlocking new cards. Now, you need less experience to unlock a new card on average. There is something we will definitely change later: On many levels, the majority of experience for meta-progression is given for killing the boss or stronger late-game monsters. It increases the victory reward, but overall, it's not the final solution. For now, if you can't complete a level, try replaying the previous level and get more experience for it. Or you could wait until we fix it in one of the upcoming patches—losing runs will soon be granting more experience!