 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 3 November 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12612780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Emergency fixes to repair an issue with content dialog (recently broken, then repaired) crashing the editor.
  • May have a preview later today of the new Timeline -- stay posted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link