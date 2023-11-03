NEW UPDATE # Optimization and Auction

Innovations
- A sign showing how likely vehicles will appear in the auction has been added.
Updates
- Halloween event has been removed.
- The time bar in the auction is slowly decreasing.
- The time bar in the auction turns green or red depending on the situation.
- The name of the last bidder in the auction will be displayed on the screen.
- The evaluation of cars sold in the auction is now more systematic.
- The freezing issue during registration has been largely resolved.
Resolved Issues;
- Fixed the issue of sellers not appearing next to cars for sale.
- Fixed the problem of scrap cars not appearing in the Junkyard.
- Fixed the visual error of the Doge Char's scrap view.
- Fixed the issue of not being able to change the color of Honrda CX.
- Fixed the light error that occurred when the legendary car was present while the auction was closed.
- Music and human voices that played when the auction place was closed have been turned off.
- Fixed the issue of seeing cars from the back wall when going to the auction place.
- Fixed the problem of rare effects appearing on non-rare cars in the auction place.
Developer Notes;
- Shadows on the roads have been removed.
- Colliders in the Red Bar have been overhauled.
