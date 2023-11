This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Survivors!

It's time to find out how many of you are on the side of the Brotherhood, and how many of you support the Kaganate.

But we will not leave you without prizes: among those who will text who he is for (Brotherhood or Kaganate) and also your in-game nickname and platform we will choose 10 random winners and award them 250 coins each.

We wait for your answers until 09:00 UTC, 6.11.2023.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: