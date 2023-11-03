 Skip to content

3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 3 November 2023

November Update - Week #1

3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 3 November 2023

November Update - Week #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Live Now. November Update - Week #1

Slime? Climb?

  • Synergised the bird hazards into the game better.
  • Made changes to game/synergy some of the Hazards/Assists.
  • Sorted a problem with the birds killing a NPC, when leaving the top of the screen, after NPC dropped.
  • Changed the game to slowly introduce Hazards/Assists every fourth level.

Image of game played with Hazards/Assists slowly introduced...

Images of game played with all Hazards/Assists Active from start of game...

PLEASE NOTE:

The game will start with slowly introduced Hazards/Assists, if you would prefer to play or would like to test the different ways to play. Press the keyboard BACKSPACE key at anytime during game to change between the two. (for testing purposes)

I Have updated/uploaded a new DEMO of the game, to a full version of the game with 15 minutes playtime before returning to the title screen.

Please feel free to check it out.

Thank you for your time, see you next week.

