- new system: ammo, ammo glyphs, capacity & reloading
- rebalanced various stats
- bugfix (thx onyxarm!): hammer perk was missing loadout restriction
- bugfix (thx onyxarm!): hiteffect location was sometimes incorrect
- bugfix (thx Adrián!): settings menu sometimes led to unexpected behaviour
- various fixes for Chinese locale
- updated translations
Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 3 November 2023
ammo system
