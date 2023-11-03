 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 3 November 2023

ammo system

Build 12612633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new system: ammo, ammo glyphs, capacity & reloading
  • rebalanced various stats
  • bugfix (thx onyxarm!): hammer perk was missing loadout restriction
  • bugfix (thx onyxarm!): hiteffect location was sometimes incorrect
  • bugfix (thx Adrián!): settings menu sometimes led to unexpected behaviour
  • various fixes for Chinese locale
  • updated translations

