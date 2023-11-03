Hotfix v.2.2.1D

-
Fixed the time interval after completing a renovation of a new lot area so that the newly restored area has a 25 min difference from the previous one
-
Counting the time that has passed after leaving the lot. Now, when the player returns to work, he will not have the impression that time stood still when he was away
-
Fixed detecting the player's vehicle relative to traffic and stopping vehicles at the appropriate distance - previously the AI could sometimes drive into us for no reason
-
Less aggressiveness of the AI traffic system on the road, keeping larger distances and stopping distances between vehicles, also from each other
-
Fixes from screenshots of places reported by players, e.g. the wall in the air near the hunting ground area and many others
-
Improved vehicle navigation, vehicle turning behavior, tow truck and truck physics and suspension
-
Repair of driveways for vehicles - tow truck, truck. Now hills and inclines are not such a big challenge and you do not have to back out onto flat terrain to enter again
-
Greater differentiation in truck and tow truck driving characteristics
-
Improve the collision characteristics of the truck and tow truck so that it cannot be blocked so easily in the game world
-
Fixed vehicle spawn after fast travel, sometimes vehicles levitating above the ground
-
Resetting vehicles does not cause them to stay in the air without physics like e.g. pickup1950
-
Fixed an error in counting time outside the lot
-
Lot earnings balance correction so that after 8 hours the player will be able to make up $2,000,000 in Debt for purchasing the lot
-
Fixed loading when turning on the computer so that the upload does not stop when turning on
-
Optimize the drop that occurs when returning to the lot when there is a lot of data to load
-
Fast travel and the spawn of the 1950 pickup truck do not cause a traffic jam in the large junkyard
-
Fast travel and pickup truck spawn1950 motel - the vehicle was blocking the access road for AI traffic
-
Optimizing street traffic near a large scrapyard where a vehicle collision could occur and a huge traffic jam could occur
-
Cosmetic UI fixesr
