First Day Patch Released!

Howdy all,

The First Day Patch is en route, bringing a wave of enhancements to your Rock and Sand experience! We'll keep working on the parts you aren't satisfied with to make your journey even better.

Here is the Changelist:

Adjusted the maximum queue quantity of the factory from 10 to 20.

Temporarily disabled the sorting tab in the factory; the function will be reopened once optimized.

Fixed a bug in the 'A Family Reunited' quest that caused a freeze when relationship types changed.

Resolved an issue where certain equipment couldn't be placed correctly in the wardrobe.

Fixed the inconsistency in skin tone for female Builder face type 7.

Addressed a problem in the 'Practice What You Preach' quest that prevented triggering in some older save files.

Fixed an issue in the 'Pet Detective' quest where the password was persistently incorrect in specific old save files.

Resolved a bug that caused a freeze upon re-entering the clinic after Larry wakes up.

Fixed an issue in the 'Cheery Conspiracy' quest where Fang couldn't reach the target location.

Rectified a problem in the 'True Love's Treasure' quest that triggered even after marrying other NPCs.

Fixed an issue where purchasing the new content 'Pet DLC: Lil Gecko' didn't unlock the pet system.

Addressed the NPC image blurriness in the social interface.

Fixed the problem of bushes and stones appearing unexpectedly within the Workshop area, making them unremovable.

Resolved an issue where the loading distance of treasure chests was too close, causing visual glitches.

Fixed an abnormal unlock issue with the 'Iron Chef' achievement.

Corrected the problem of neck gaps when players wore certain equipment.

Fixed the issue of slow loading for some buildings.

Addressed camera shaking during the Old World Movie Script holding the prop.

Fixed a problem where the train blocking the platform unnecessarily prevented NPC movement

