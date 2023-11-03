First Day Patch Released!

Howdy all,
The First Day Patch is en route, bringing a wave of enhancements to your Rock and Sand experience! We'll keep working on the parts you aren't satisfied with to make your journey even better.
Here is the Changelist:
- Adjusted the maximum queue quantity of the factory from 10 to 20.
- Temporarily disabled the sorting tab in the factory; the function will be reopened once optimized.
- Fixed a bug in the 'A Family Reunited' quest that caused a freeze when relationship types changed.
- Resolved an issue where certain equipment couldn't be placed correctly in the wardrobe.
- Fixed the inconsistency in skin tone for female Builder face type 7.
- Addressed a problem in the 'Practice What You Preach' quest that prevented triggering in some older save files.
- Fixed an issue in the 'Pet Detective' quest where the password was persistently incorrect in specific old save files.
- Resolved a bug that caused a freeze upon re-entering the clinic after Larry wakes up.
- Fixed an issue in the 'Cheery Conspiracy' quest where Fang couldn't reach the target location.
- Rectified a problem in the 'True Love's Treasure' quest that triggered even after marrying other NPCs.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing the new content 'Pet DLC: Lil Gecko' didn't unlock the pet system.
- Addressed the NPC image blurriness in the social interface.
- Fixed the problem of bushes and stones appearing unexpectedly within the Workshop area, making them unremovable.
- Resolved an issue where the loading distance of treasure chests was too close, causing visual glitches.
- Fixed an abnormal unlock issue with the 'Iron Chef' achievement.
- Corrected the problem of neck gaps when players wore certain equipment.
- Fixed the issue of slow loading for some buildings.
- Addressed camera shaking during the Old World Movie Script holding the prop.
- Fixed a problem where the train blocking the platform unnecessarily prevented NPC movement
