 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Widow in the Endless Labyrinth update for 3 November 2023

v 1.0.2 updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12612316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed incorrect upward root motion response.
  2. Tried to avoid the weird crash issue by not spawning too many bots at the same time. If you know how to reproduce the bug, please let me know, and I'll try to fix it directly. Thanks a lot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2569171 Depot 2569171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link