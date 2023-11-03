Conquer the Skies with Master the Sky- Drones Unleashed

Share · View all patches · Build 12612299 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 13:46:24 UTC by Wendy

Get ready for an extraordinary journey with our upcoming 'Master the Sky' update. We're elevating your aerial experiences with these thrilling features:

Choose your Drones:

Choose from a fleet of powerful drones, each with unique abilities and features. Choose the one that suits your style and dominate the skies.

Realistic Levels:

Immerse yourself in stunning, lifelike environments that will leave you breathless.

Complex and Progressive Gameplay:

Hone your skills as you tackle intricate challenges and obstacles. With each level, the game's complexity ramps up, promising excitement for all players. Global Leaderboard:

Compete with pilots worldwide to showcase your mastery of the skies. Climb the ranks, flaunt your skills, and earn the respect you truly deserve.

Join our Discord for sneak peaks, challenges and updates!