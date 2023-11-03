V0.309 Big code change

Hi,

This update contains 2 big code changes. If they work fine, you should notice little difference.

1: Altered the sign in order so the game get the time from the internet right at the start. If this fails, it will use your system time. If your system time is wrong, then there will be an error when the game tries to talk to AWS. This error should now be properly shown on screen instead of just crashing (as was the case before)

2: Artists positions in galaxies are now calculated based on their MD5 hash. Previously, I used deterministic random numbers. However, this fails spectacularly if your galaxy differs slightly from the original. (I never figured out why this happened, I suspect some rounding error somewhere)

The upshot is now the galaxies should be the same for everyone. Unfortunately, I've had to completely reset all galaxies for this change.

It does mean now that a galaxy with local tracks can now handle new music being scanned in. It will just get added to your galaxy.

Please let me know if you encounter any problems.

Cheers,

Steve.