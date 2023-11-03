 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 3 November 2023

Update 107: New artifact and adventurer, Skinner the red orc

Hi all,

We've added an adventurer to be rescued as well as an artifact (it has several parts) to Infested Sewer. Note that you need Survivor Level 4 to buy the new artifact.

  • New artifact that is made from parts given to Brumik. Requires Survivor Level 4. The parts are somewhere in the Infested Sewer.
  • A new adventurer, Skinner the red orc can be rescued in the Infested Sewer. He has a very useful ability.
  • The error "unknown error when trying to connect" is now replaced with the correct error message.
  • A hotkey (default = C) to hide/show the chat window.
  • A hotkey (default = T) to hide/show the game tips.
  • The weapon's Status Effect details clickable in the Shop/Stash were improved.
  • There are now in-game messages to track a weapon being unlocked.
  • In Grim Reaper map mode, unique marbles drops are slightly decreased and gold bars increased.
  • Small bugfixes were applied.

I hope you find the new artifact and the adventurer useful. I don't want to reveal too much about them in the update notes, except to say that the artifact can be a life saver.

Till later,
André

