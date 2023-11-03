Dev Build 0.904

Hey Survivors! The Halloween Event has now ended which means the following items are gone....for now:

Halloween Hoodies

Scary mask, skull mask and scythe

We wanted to make sure we had an update ready for you all straight after it.

Brand new special suppressed scoped MK18 rifle that can only be looted from supply drops.

New Night Vision Goggles added to supply drops only.

New Sewing Kit item has been added, these can be found in kitchen cupboards or in metal lockers in residential garages. (You click on the sewing kit and then click on the clothing you want to repair to restore some durability back into your clothing).

New clothing has been added, including new baseball caps, beanie colour variations and some new jacket variations.

New Military Helmet added to supply drop only.

New large hidden bandit stronghold has been added to the map (Good luck trying to take their base from them).

New distraction mechanic added you can now throw rocks or empty cans (from the quick slot).

New Heli crash random events added to the map that can be found spawning high tier loot.

New Huddson City spawn location option.

Backpacks found in the world now have a random chance of having loot inside of them.

Changed Mushrooms to only show in spring and autumn.

Removed the L85A2 from loot tables to make way for the new MK18 as we have too many guns using 556 ammo.

Changes made to scarce loot (It will now feel like the apocalypse).

Hatchet weapon has been moved to a tool item to be equipped to slot 4.

Stone Knife attack animations changed to match other knife weapons.

Selecting a save will display the character and stats from that save (Only with new saves).

Fixed gun fire attenuation noise heard by AI (All ranged weapons now have different sound range in which attracts all types of AI).

Texture optimizations made all around the map.

20% chance for arrows breaking upon impact.

Adjusted stamina consumption for bow and crossbow (now stamina is taken when reloading).

Changes made to zombie spawners to spread them around a lot more.

Changes made to spawn chance of loot containers (Balancing of finding rare items).

Picking up a quick slot item while inventory is full will put the item in the quick slot.

Added search option to friend list when inviting through steam.

Added save confirmation when exiting the game.

Distance of the driving camera has been slightly increased for better viewing (only for the driver).

Fixed client not being able to dismantle props into the houses with fireplaces.

Fixed saving issues with dismantling and removing all props from all houses.

Fixed some furniture that was not able to be dismantled.

Fixed fuel/siphon animation not playing for clients when a backpack is equipped.

Smoothed out current weather reading to avoid sudden temperature change while weather is still transitioning.

Fixed white box pickup glitch when equipping a clothing item from a quick slot and there's no room for it.

Fixed shooting collision issues inside large city houses.

Fixed gun store window barricade spawning infinite destructible items.

Fixed barbed bat visual bug.

Fixed football helmet socket location.

Localization is fully underway adding languages to HumanitZ.

Brand new prison building coming soon.

We have begun dedicated server development.

Development for multi story building gameplay is in testing.

New Houses, floor plans and interiors coming soon.

As always report your bugs, give us your feedback, and join the community in our Official Discord . We’re getting closer and closer to 1000 Steam reviews! If you haven’t done so already, please consider leaving an honest review as it will help bring HumanitZ to other players.