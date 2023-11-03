Release notes for v1.10.2

Fixed - App crashes can change crafted item stats

Fixed - Tavern buffs stop working after opening hero inventory

Fixed - Shockwave does little to no damage when the life steal value reaches negative numbers

Fixed - Enemies can heal multiple times after hero death

Fixed - Game Freezes on Logout

Fixed - Reforged elemental damage doesn't persist

Added - a Quest for Trial participation

Added - Additional support for Android wide screen

Fixed - broken special offers

Added - a new stash chest

Added - ANB Platinum!

Removed - "coming soon" labels on gates in Oldinn (until we actually have something coming soon)

Numerous performance improvements and crash fixes. 🛠️🔧