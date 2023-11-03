 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternium update for 3 November 2023

Release notes for v1.10.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12612098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - App crashes can change crafted item stats
Fixed - Tavern buffs stop working after opening hero inventory
Fixed - Shockwave does little to no damage when the life steal value reaches negative numbers
Fixed - Enemies can heal multiple times after hero death
Fixed - Game Freezes on Logout
Fixed - Reforged elemental damage doesn't persist
Added - a Quest for Trial participation
Added - Additional support for Android wide screen
Fixed - broken special offers
Added - a new stash chest
Added - ANB Platinum!
Removed - "coming soon" labels on gates in Oldinn (until we actually have something coming soon)
Numerous performance improvements and crash fixes. 🛠️🔧

Changed files in this update

Eternium Content Depot 981601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link