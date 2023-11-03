Fixed - App crashes can change crafted item stats
Fixed - Tavern buffs stop working after opening hero inventory
Fixed - Shockwave does little to no damage when the life steal value reaches negative numbers
Fixed - Enemies can heal multiple times after hero death
Fixed - Game Freezes on Logout
Fixed - Reforged elemental damage doesn't persist
Added - a Quest for Trial participation
Added - Additional support for Android wide screen
Fixed - broken special offers
Added - a new stash chest
Added - ANB Platinum!
Removed - "coming soon" labels on gates in Oldinn (until we actually have something coming soon)
Numerous performance improvements and crash fixes. 🛠️🔧
Eternium update for 3 November 2023
Release notes for v1.10.2
Fixed - App crashes can change crafted item stats
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update