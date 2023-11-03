 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moving In update for 3 November 2023

Mod Support!

Share · View all patches · Build 12611903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moving In now has a basic mod support.

Here is a guide on how to make your own mod:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3070609523

Changed files in this update

Depot 2307663 Depot 2307663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link