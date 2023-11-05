Update Notes for 1.0.2.3, Nov 5 2023

Hello Topplers!

The first update for Topple Tactics is now Live!

This update is a bug-fix update, just to iron out anything I missed before the game released. Not all bugs are fixed, but a lot of the annoying ones are. In the next update (which I am already actively working on! ) I will fix more of the current bugs, as well as add a lot of new exciting content!

Patch Notes:

The game should lag much less if a bunch of people try to connect to the same game

The game shouldn’t kick you out randomly when loading in to a new scene (unless the lobby actually closes or you actually disconnect)

Fixed the pop-up telling you that you have an outdated version of the game when trying to join a friend’s game sometimes, it should now say the actual reason you couldn’t connect, which was that the game was still being created

Fixed mini dudes not being able to see the forcefield bandana’s visual effects

Fixed the bug where you couldn’t sell a tower if you right-clicked it after it was max level

The center of a black hole no longer contains a collider

The shop no longer gets stuck open sometimes

Shadows no longer contain lines

Frozen Wonderland and Magma Lands should be more difficult to skip (adjusted the collider in the obstacles to be taller)

The leaderboard should no longer sometimes contain a bunch of empty player objects which would sometimes overflow outside of the bounds of the match stats menu

The disconnect menu no longer gets stuck open if you enter a match without closing it. It should now close automatically

Fixed an exploit

Happy Toppling!!