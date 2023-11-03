Change Log v0.3.0

(Bug Fix) Fixed Collisions with the Fire and Leaf Blocks. CyberPigeon no longer has to move away and come back to activate them. The player can just fly right into them to keep them activated. (Or shoot them)

(Bug Fix) The Shop's Item Description Box no longer displays "Invincibility - Time:" sometimes after an item is purchased.

(New) Shop Item - HP Increase. This item costs 100 coins, it will increase CyberPigeon's Health Points by 5, for a maximum of 30.

(New) Themed Levels - Ocean Theme, Volcano Theme and Forest Theme. There is a 1 in 4 chance of one of these themed areas appearing on a level change. These levels change up the game a little bit, here's what happens in each theme : Ocean Theme - CyberPigeon has limited air supply. To refill, move to one of the air bubbles.

Volcano Theme - Avoid the falling rocks. There's also extra bomb and lava tiles.

Forest Theme - It's dark. Move close to one of the lamps to light the area up a little bit. Oh, and watch out for the ghosts!