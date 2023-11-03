Fixed a bug that caused the player to behave incorrectly when pressing the interact key when moving to the attic.
Gamepad was not supported, but the controls were working, which was causing confusion, so we made the controls ineffective.
滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 3 November 2023
11/3-2
