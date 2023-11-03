 Skip to content

滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 3 November 2023

11/3-2

11/3-2

Share · View all patches · Build 12611874

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused the player to behave incorrectly when pressing the interact key when moving to the attic.
Gamepad was not supported, but the controls were working, which was causing confusion, so we made the controls ineffective.

Depot 2635391
