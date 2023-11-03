 Skip to content

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign update for 3 November 2023

Knights of Honor II Beta Patch Notes

Game ver. 1.6.0b3, 03-Nov -2023

Build version 31750

Bugfixes and changes

  • Added translations
  • Fixed text bug: replaced "+0.5 gold per worker" with "+100% gold from population" in Scutage tooltip
  • Fixed text bug: "Castle" instead of "Keep"
  • Fixed ConvertVassalReligionAction counting the wrong type of religions for neighbors penalty
  • Fixed a bug that when stacking too many negative modifiers, chances for a successful action would go up instead of being 0
  • Vassals will now accept almost any province if offered
  • Halved the time required for the 3 Declare Vassal Action
  • Made all Vassal Actions require the king to not be leading an army
  • Starting wars created at the start of a campaign now have -75% chance to be declared against a vassal (reduces the Demand Sovereign Defend messages at the start of the game)
  • Made AI more hesitant to attack vassals with strong sovereigns
  • Added DemandSovereignDefend message that auto-triggers when someone attacks a vassal (With this message the vassal requests the aid of the sovereign, or the sovereign faces crown authority, relations and opinions penalties)
  • Added a siege weapon to mercenary armies including the necessary UI
  • Fixed Papal States being able to form Italy
  • Fixed Vassal Provinces being instantly religiously converted
  • Fixed bug where scutages would join their sovereign’s offensive wars
  • Made marches way more likely to support their sovereign in offensive wars

