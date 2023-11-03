 Skip to content

Heliopolis Six update for 3 November 2023

Weekly News

Share · View all patches · Build 12611808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moin Moin

In the last two weeks, we have had to devote ourselves to heat calculation again due to some errors.

But we also have a new feature for you. All modules that can research have been given a new function. And that is automatic research. If this function is activated, the corresponding modules will immediately start accepted research tasks. And when the task is finished and there is no further task, the process that the module was doing before is continued. This eliminates a lot of clicking.

Next, we want to give research its own menu. This will eliminate the detour via the marketplace.

See you next time.

