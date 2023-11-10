Creatures of the Apocalypse released!

You've all been asking for it, and here it is, our first combat-ready creature pack.

The Creatures of the Apocalypse is our first collaboration with artist GTox and contains 10, fully animated wasteland monsters.

Included in this great collection you'll find giant scorpions, wasteland rats, mole rats, cockroaches, giant ants, and more. Each creature is fully controlled by the new Wasteland Creatures' behavior, allowing full customization over its behavior. Change its speed, and sound effects and even allow its attacks to affect global variables!