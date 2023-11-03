Fixed a few critical bugs
- The Extras Menu should work with a controller now
- The lift after the Red Lizzard properly reset on hard and brutal difficulty
- Stopped the filly from escaping the giant enemy crab fight.
- Goony now respects the Music Settings.
- Drop Crabs should be significantly less loud.
- Inventory should not double up with pausing the game anymore.
There is a lot more known bugs and gameplay issues that will be fixed in a larger patch in the future, this patch is only to adress critical bugs. But if you find any problems with the game, report them in the bugs/feedback forums so I can read and fix them.
Changed files in this update