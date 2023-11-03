Fixed a few critical bugs

The Extras Menu should work with a controller now

The lift after the Red Lizzard properly reset on hard and brutal difficulty

Stopped the filly from escaping the giant enemy crab fight.

Goony now respects the Music Settings.

Drop Crabs should be significantly less loud.

Inventory should not double up with pausing the game anymore.

There is a lot more known bugs and gameplay issues that will be fixed in a larger patch in the future, this patch is only to adress critical bugs. But if you find any problems with the game, report them in the bugs/feedback forums so I can read and fix them.