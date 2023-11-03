 Skip to content

Filly Astray update for 3 November 2023

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few critical bugs

  • The Extras Menu should work with a controller now
  • The lift after the Red Lizzard properly reset on hard and brutal difficulty
  • Stopped the filly from escaping the giant enemy crab fight.
  • Goony now respects the Music Settings.
  • Drop Crabs should be significantly less loud.
  • Inventory should not double up with pausing the game anymore.

There is a lot more known bugs and gameplay issues that will be fixed in a larger patch in the future, this patch is only to adress critical bugs. But if you find any problems with the game, report them in the bugs/feedback forums so I can read and fix them.

