-
Added accessory functions and added many accessories
-
Made new clothes for Miss Li
-
Some clothes have been modified
-
Miss Li changed back to her original body shape
-
Modified the scrolling logic of all lists (scroll or right-click drag)
-
Replaced with a new MOD tool
末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 3 November 2023
2023-11-3 Update Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2618841 Depot 2618841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update