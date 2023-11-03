 Skip to content

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 3 November 2023

2023-11-3 Update Description

Build 12611784

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added accessory functions and added many accessories

  2. Made new clothes for Miss Li

  3. Some clothes have been modified

  4. Miss Li changed back to her original body shape

  5. Modified the scrolling logic of all lists (scroll or right-click drag)

  6. Replaced with a new MOD tool

Depot 2618841
