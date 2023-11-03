2023.11.3 PLAYTEST version patch update

We will have a new version update for playtest on November 3rd at 20:00. This update is a supplement to the previous update. If you have any issues, please provide feedback through Discord.
Update details:
- Fixed the issue where the animation of archer skills would not disappear.
- Extended the time before being disconnected from the server after unification.
- Added a power progress comparison UI in the upper right corner.
- Removed the battle effect after becoming the emperor.
- Adjusted the initial NPC faction range.
- Fixed the issue where the notification of being attacked in the lower right corner might not disappear after a decisive battle.
- Lowered the difficulty of some AI.
- Replaced with new battlefield scenes.
Changed files in this update