2023.11.3 PLAYTEST version patch update

We will have a new version update for playtest on November 3rd at 20:00. This update is a supplement to the previous update. If you have any issues, please provide feedback through Discord.

Update details:

Fixed the issue where the animation of archer skills would not disappear.

Extended the time before being disconnected from the server after unification.

Added a power progress comparison UI in the upper right corner.

Removed the battle effect after becoming the emperor.

Adjusted the initial NPC faction range.

Fixed the issue where the notification of being attacked in the lower right corner might not disappear after a decisive battle.

Lowered the difficulty of some AI.

Replaced with new battlefield scenes.