Sanguo's Ambition 4 :Three Kingdoms Playtest update for 3 November 2023

2023.11.3 PLAYTEST version patch update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will have a new version update for playtest on November 3rd at 20:00. This update is a supplement to the previous update. If you have any issues, please provide feedback through Discord.
Update details:

  • Fixed the issue where the animation of archer skills would not disappear.
  • Extended the time before being disconnected from the server after unification.
  • Added a power progress comparison UI in the upper right corner.
  • Removed the battle effect after becoming the emperor.
  • Adjusted the initial NPC faction range.
  • Fixed the issue where the notification of being attacked in the lower right corner might not disappear after a decisive battle.
  • Lowered the difficulty of some AI.
  • Replaced with new battlefield scenes.

