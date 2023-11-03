Update Information v2.0.4 / v2.1.0-beta (2023/11/3)

Share · View all patches · Build 12611690 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 13:32:15 UTC by Wendy

It's nice to meet you all after a long time.

Today, we'd like to anounce about 2 type of updates, v2.0.4 and v2.1.0-beta.

The contents of today's update are as follows.

＊Improved the line break position of story text so that it does not appear unnatural in v2.0.x and v2.1.x.

＊Fixed a bug where improvements in event stills were not reflected at certain resolution settings.

＊Fixed a bug where the facial graphics of a specific charactor were displayed incorrectly in "2-1. Last Grace Left to You"

The other day, the v8.0 update of "Varentuga", the base system of this work, was carried out.

In line with this, we have replaced the base system with this game.

This update includes several new features and operational improvements.

We treat this change as a v2.1.x beta until stable operation is confirmed.

Anyone who has purchased this product can try it out, but please note that we cannot guarantee operation at this time.

How to apply v2.1.x beta version is as follows.

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "v2.1.x-beta"

The contents of v2.1.0 beta update are as follows.

＊Added text log function

example:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39895405/b158048925195ae2aef29a3e0d0f436ea60d75e5.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39895405/9b749edfe799f1f87d145f2f69a97116e4ffc624.jpg)[/url]

＊Lighter overall game operation (Especially the RTS scene)

＊Improved launcher UI

＊Removed automatic resize setting from resolution settings

＊The dependency on old DirectX (DirectX 9) is eliminated.

=========================================================

Known issues in v2.1 beta due to base system changes are listed below.

We will confirm and inform you of the final changes, including whether repairs are possible.

＊The text that appears at the bottom of the screen immediately after starting the game is not translated into English.

＊Operation may become unstable when skipping an event using the Ctrl key.

We hope you continue to enjoy this game :)