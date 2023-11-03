Changelog
New Stuff
- added challenge beach #3
- added challenge beach #4
- added challenge beach #5
- added challenge beach #6
- added challenge ocean #1
- added challenge ocean #2
- added challenge ocean #3
- added challenge ocean #4
- added challenge ocean #5
- added challenge ocean #6
- added challenge neutral #1
- added challenge neutral #2
- added challenge neutral #3
- added challenge neutral #4
- added challenge neutral #5
- added challenge neutral #6
- added challenge dark realm #1
- added challenge dark realm #2
- added challenge dark realm #3
- added challenge dark realm #4
- added challenge dark realm #5
- added challenge dark realm #6
- added module [spoiler]'Grim Reaper'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Shoreline Boost'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Beach Gift'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Diver's Shield'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Aquatic Absorption'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Ocean Core'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Ocean Gift'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Neutral Crit'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Anti-Neutral Crit'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Neutral Block'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Neutral Burst'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Neutral Gift'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Unholy Cloak'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Soul Core'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Dark Realm Gift'[/spoiler]
Changes
- damage increase for <element> attack modules from tier 5 to 6 has been doubled
- moved winter challenge #3 reward to dark realm challenge #1
- winter challenge #3 unlocks +5% max. hp per completed challenge instead
- challenges automatically add the 'modules will be set to level 0' and 'gems cannot be used to upgrade modules' lines if those two options are configured for them instead of relying on localization
Fixes
- fixed negative bonuses in the stats menu showing a '+' in front of them during tower testing
- fixed Power Stone boosts using wrong tier
