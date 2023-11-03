Community patch #2

New Features
- Added Tutorial skipping option
- Added Permadeath Mode toggle in difficulty options
Cutscenes
- Update visuals for most cutscenes
- Update subtitles for most cutscenes
Graphics
- Visual improvements on levels
UX/UI
- Updated icons for consumable items and retreat info
- Updated useful links
- Added tooltip status text for downed/retreat/death characters
- General UX/UI improvements
Animation
- Improved timing of gameplay animations, especially the "supporting" ones, like reloading or getting into cover, and other abilities
Balance
- Increased the amount of ammo through the levels (nearly doubled)
Fixes
- Fixed a potential blocker with fear action triggered on Igor preventing the round from ending
- Fixed potential blockers on levels caused by object collisions
- Fixed some issues with Bullet Hell's ability
- Fixed some issues with the grenade targeting system not working properly
- Fixed an issue with “missing string table” in visual options
- Fixed an issue with using the "Execute" ability on downed companion not generating enough insanity to enter Beast mode in the following turn
- Fixed an issue with an empty loot chest that can be interacted with for the purpose of the mission's side objective
- Fixed a potential issue with the player causing Igor to move by hovering over different movement destinations
