BEAST update for 3 November 2023

Community patch #2

BEAST update for 3 November 2023

Patchnotes

New Features

  • Added Tutorial skipping option
  • Added Permadeath Mode toggle in difficulty options

Cutscenes

  • Update visuals for most cutscenes
  • Update subtitles for most cutscenes

Graphics

  • Visual improvements on levels

UX/UI

  • Updated icons for consumable items and retreat info
  • Updated useful links
  • Added tooltip status text for downed/retreat/death characters
  • General UX/UI improvements

Animation

  • Improved timing of gameplay animations, especially the "supporting" ones, like reloading or getting into cover, and other abilities

Balance

  • Increased the amount of ammo through the levels (nearly doubled)

Fixes

  • Fixed a potential blocker with fear action triggered on Igor preventing the round from ending
  • Fixed potential blockers on levels caused by object collisions
  • Fixed some issues with Bullet Hell's ability
  • Fixed some issues with the grenade targeting system not working properly
  • Fixed an issue with “missing string table” in visual options
  • Fixed an issue with using the "Execute" ability on downed companion not generating enough insanity to enter Beast mode in the following turn
  • Fixed an issue with an empty loot chest that can be interacted with for the purpose of the mission's side objective
  • Fixed a potential issue with the player causing Igor to move by hovering over different movement destinations

