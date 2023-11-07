1.0.0.42 Experimental Update

Attention soldiers,
We updated the Experimental app.
Check our web article for more information and Known Issues.
1.0.0.42 Changelog
Game
- Changed: Rotors now take CollisionDamage at lower speeds
- Tweaked: Deployable radio exclusion zone for enemy bases; also enabled query for all bases, not just HQs
- Fixed: Character's locomotion animation speed hasn't respected movement change caused by collisions
- Fixed: Teleportation of character during paused simulation
- Fixed: Character's stance wouldn't reliably change when the character was colliding
- Fixed: Possible to toggle the flashlight while unconscious
- Fixed: Inventory is not closed when a character is deleted
- Fixed: Invisible supplies have collisions with projectiles and grenades
- Fixed: Empty groups on Game Master are no longer visible
AI
- Changed: Renamed AILimit methods so they make more sense
- Fixed: AI was not using their rifles against helicopters
Playable Content
- Fixed: ScenarioFramework - Intel item gets deleted by GarbageManager if it is not picked up soon after spawning
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Vehicle lights would immediately go out again when switched on by a client
- Fixed: Switching vehicle lights on the client would not always update emissive surfaces
- Fixed: Game server properties were not kept after server reload
Controls
- Changed: Jump out actions - 2x instead of Hold, to better prevent accidental ejections
- Changed: Gamepad control scheme for the character has been adjusted based on community feedback and current possibilities
- Changed: Gamepad - Freelook - RB Hold instead of RS Click toggle
- Changed: Gamepad - Temporary sprint by holding LS allowed again
- Changed: Gamepad - Adjust lean to RS Hold + LS Move Horizontal, reset by sprint
- Changed: Gamepad - Adjust stance to RS Hold + LS Move Vertical
- Changed: Gamepad - Helicopter autohover input filter to LS Click
- Changed: Gamepad - Helicopter engine to LS + X (was View + X)
- Changed: Gamepad - Helicopter brakes to LS + B (was View + B)
- Reverted: Gamepad - Weapon selection and quick slots - Reverted to View + Right Stick or XYAB
- Reverted: Gamepad - Drop current item - Reverted to View + DPad Left
- Reverted: Gamepad - Unequip current item - Reverted to View + DPad Right
- Reverted: Gamepad - Lower weapon - Reverted to RB + B Click
- Reverted: Gamepad - Weapon safety - Back to RB + B Hold
- Reverted: Gamepad - Toggle bipod - Back to RB + Hold A
- Reverted: Gamepad - Switch optics - Back to RB + Y Click
- Reverted: Gamepad - Toggle illumination - Back to RB + Y Hold
- Reverted: Gamepad - Finger pointing - Back to RB + DPad Right
- Removed: Gamepad - Focus removed from RS Hold - duplicated with LT
- Removed: Gamepad - Toggle freelook removed from RS Click - now freelook is on RB Hold
- Fixed: Gamepad - Left Trigger adjustable focus delay was interrupted upon key frames, resulting in erratic focusing when toggling ADS (#T176262)
Changed files in this update