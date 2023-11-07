 Skip to content

Arma Reforger Experimental update for 7 November 2023

1.0.0.42 Experimental Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12611491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention soldiers,

We updated the Experimental app.

Check our web article for more information and Known Issues.

1.0.0.42 Changelog

Game

  • Changed: Rotors now take CollisionDamage at lower speeds
  • Tweaked: Deployable radio exclusion zone for enemy bases; also enabled query for all bases, not just HQs
  • Fixed: Character's locomotion animation speed hasn't respected movement change caused by collisions
  • Fixed: Teleportation of character during paused simulation
  • Fixed: Character's stance wouldn't reliably change when the character was colliding
  • Fixed: Possible to toggle the flashlight while unconscious
  • Fixed: Inventory is not closed when a character is deleted
  • Fixed: Invisible supplies have collisions with projectiles and grenades
  • Fixed: Empty groups on Game Master are no longer visible

AI

  • Changed: Renamed AILimit methods so they make more sense
  • Fixed: AI was not using their rifles against helicopters

Playable Content

  • Fixed: ScenarioFramework - Intel item gets deleted by GarbageManager if it is not picked up soon after spawning

Multiplayer

  • Fixed: Vehicle lights would immediately go out again when switched on by a client
  • Fixed: Switching vehicle lights on the client would not always update emissive surfaces
  • Fixed: Game server properties were not kept after server reload

Controls

  • Changed: Jump out actions - 2x instead of Hold, to better prevent accidental ejections
  • Changed: Gamepad control scheme for the character has been adjusted based on community feedback and current possibilities
  • Changed: Gamepad - Freelook - RB Hold instead of RS Click toggle
  • Changed: Gamepad - Temporary sprint by holding LS allowed again
  • Changed: Gamepad - Adjust lean to RS Hold + LS Move Horizontal, reset by sprint
  • Changed: Gamepad - Adjust stance to RS Hold + LS Move Vertical
  • Changed: Gamepad - Helicopter autohover input filter to LS Click
  • Changed: Gamepad - Helicopter engine to LS + X (was View + X)
  • Changed: Gamepad - Helicopter brakes to LS + B (was View + B)
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Weapon selection and quick slots - Reverted to View + Right Stick or XYAB
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Drop current item - Reverted to View + DPad Left
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Unequip current item - Reverted to View + DPad Right
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Lower weapon - Reverted to RB + B Click
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Weapon safety - Back to RB + B Hold
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Toggle bipod - Back to RB + Hold A
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Switch optics - Back to RB + Y Click
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Toggle illumination - Back to RB + Y Hold
  • Reverted: Gamepad - Finger pointing - Back to RB + DPad Right
  • Removed: Gamepad - Focus removed from RS Hold - duplicated with LT
  • Removed: Gamepad - Toggle freelook removed from RS Click - now freelook is on RB Hold
  • Fixed: Gamepad - Left Trigger adjustable focus delay was interrupted upon key frames, resulting in erratic focusing when toggling ADS (#T176262)

Changed files in this update

