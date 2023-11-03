Patch 4 Is LIVE!!

The biggest patch up to date is live!

This patch should fix the biggest game breaking bugs and issues that i know of.

Here is the patch notes:

Fixed an issue where the inventory would randomly stop opening.

Fixed an issue where the level Rock Room would not load properly.

Fixed an issue where a screen message in Corridors would get stuck on the screen.

Fixed logical errors in Corridors

Made some code more memory efficient.

Added custom loading screens Corridors and Just Run.

Added collision for all cacti and stones in the Desert.