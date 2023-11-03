 Skip to content

Project_0 update for 3 November 2023

Patch 4 Is LIVE!!

Patch 4 Is LIVE!!

Build 12611460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest patch up to date is live!
This patch should fix the biggest game breaking bugs and issues that i know of.
Here is the patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue where the inventory would randomly stop opening.
  • Fixed an issue where the level Rock Room would not load properly.
  • Fixed an issue where a screen message in Corridors would get stuck on the screen.
  • Fixed logical errors in Corridors
  • Made some code more memory efficient.
  • Added custom loading screens Corridors and Just Run.
  • Added collision for all cacti and stones in the Desert.

