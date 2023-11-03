Patch 4 Is LIVE!!

The biggest patch up to date is live!
This patch should fix the biggest game breaking bugs and issues that i know of.
Here is the patch notes:
- Fixed an issue where the inventory would randomly stop opening.
- Fixed an issue where the level Rock Room would not load properly.
- Fixed an issue where a screen message in Corridors would get stuck on the screen.
- Fixed logical errors in Corridors
- Made some code more memory efficient.
- Added custom loading screens Corridors and Just Run.
- Added collision for all cacti and stones in the Desert.
Changed files in this update