 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 3 November 2023

Back at work!

Share · View all patches · Build 12611446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey hey hey I'm back! It's now November, the Halloween sale went well, but at the lake the spooky month never ends!

Got the Unity subscription issue worked out, and here's a little patch to ease myself back into the groove of things. Next weeks patch will contain a lot more fixes!

Anyway, here is a small list of changes! (btw I'm so happy to finally use a version number that starts with a 1...)

v1.01

All Episodes:

  • Tried some optimisation, the game runs a little better inside the editor at least
  • Fixed some problems with the achievements not unlocking
  • You now need to press P to enable input for cheats, some players were activating them by accident before

Episode 1:

  • Tweaked the slope in the well a little so the slower enemies might have a better chance of getting out of there
  • Made the chainsaw send out the same event as the axe, so it should chop the wood now

Changed files in this update

Lakeview Cabin 2 Win Depot 1291791
  • Loading history…
Lakeview Cabin 2 Mac2 Depot 1291792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link