Back at work!

Hey hey hey I'm back! It's now November, the Halloween sale went well, but at the lake the spooky month never ends!
Got the Unity subscription issue worked out, and here's a little patch to ease myself back into the groove of things. Next weeks patch will contain a lot more fixes!
Anyway, here is a small list of changes! (btw I'm so happy to finally use a version number that starts with a 1...)
v1.01
All Episodes:
- Tried some optimisation, the game runs a little better inside the editor at least
- Fixed some problems with the achievements not unlocking
- You now need to press P to enable input for cheats, some players were activating them by accident before
Episode 1:
- Tweaked the slope in the well a little so the slower enemies might have a better chance of getting out of there
- Made the chainsaw send out the same event as the axe, so it should chop the wood now
Changed files in this update