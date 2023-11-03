Back at work!

Hey hey hey I'm back! It's now November, the Halloween sale went well, but at the lake the spooky month never ends!

Got the Unity subscription issue worked out, and here's a little patch to ease myself back into the groove of things. Next weeks patch will contain a lot more fixes!

Anyway, here is a small list of changes! (btw I'm so happy to finally use a version number that starts with a 1...)

v1.01

All Episodes:

Tried some optimisation, the game runs a little better inside the editor at least

Fixed some problems with the achievements not unlocking

You now need to press P to enable input for cheats, some players were activating them by accident before

Episode 1: